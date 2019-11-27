Estas son las famosas que se convertirán en mamás en 2020
Traerán al mundo a sus retoños.
La maternidad es una de las etapas más emocionantes en la vida de cualquier mujer. Gestar una vida dentro de tu propio cuerpo es indescriptible. Y serás varias las famosas que se convertirán en mamás en 2020.
Famosas que serán mamás en 2020
Anahí Puente
La actriz y cantante de 36 años anunció a finales de octubre que está embarazada nuevamente, siendo su segundo hijo con el político Manuel Velasco Coello. Ya la pareja tiene al pequeño Manuel.
Claudia Álvarez
Claudia Álvarez, con 38 años, espera con ansias la llegada de su primer hijo con su esposo Billy Rovzar.
View this post on Instagram
Todavía no puedo creer que está a punto de llegar el mejor papel que me va a tocar en la vida… Te esperamos con toda la ilusión y preparados para hacerte una mujercita que deje huella hermosa en éste mundo!!! #BabyKira #KiraRovzar #RovzAlvarez @billyrovzar #32weekspregnant Foto del maravilloso lente de mi bro @henryjimenz Peinado de mi consen @gabiokka Y maquillaje Yo
Ashley Graham
Es una modelo curvy de 32 años que se ha destacado por defender sus curvas en las pasarelas más importantes del mundo, representando a diversas marcas famosas. Ahora espera su primer hijo con su esposo Justin Ervin.
View this post on Instagram
The minute I meet another pregnant woman or new mom the first thing we do is exchange the “list” of must have items to help get through pregnancy and postpartum. The second thing that happens is that I have to pee. @fridamom and @fridababy are at the top of every mom’s list and I feel so lucky to have partnered with such an incredible brand! We need to be having honest conversations about what happens with our own bodies and I love that they inspire us to do that. @cmrh thank you for all that you do for moms out there!
Milla Jovovich
Es actriz, modelo y diseñadora de modas. Luego de un terrible aborto que sufrió hace meses, pudo quedar nuevamente embarazada de su tercer hijo con Paul W. S. Anderson.
View this post on Instagram
Knocked up again.🤫 After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly. That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices. Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!😆😂🥰 Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression! Xoxo m❤️
Anne Hathaway
La eterna princesa de Genovia espera su segundo hijo con su esposo Adam Shulman después de un complejo tratamiento de fertilidad.