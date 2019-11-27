Estás viendo:

Estas son las famosas que se convertirán en mamás en 2020

Traerán al mundo a sus retoños.

Por Carmen Urdaneta

La maternidad es una de las etapas más emocionantes en la vida de cualquier mujer. Gestar una vida dentro de tu propio cuerpo es indescriptible. Y serás varias las famosas que se convertirán en mamás en 2020.

Famosas que serán mamás en 2020

Anahí Puente

La actriz y cantante de 36 años anunció a finales de octubre que está embarazada nuevamente, siendo su segundo hijo con el político Manuel Velasco Coello. Ya la pareja tiene al pequeño Manuel.

Te amo bebé ❤️

Claudia Álvarez

Claudia Álvarez, con 38 años, espera con ansias la llegada de su primer hijo con su esposo Billy Rovzar.

Ashley Graham

Es una modelo curvy de 32 años que se ha destacado por defender sus curvas en las pasarelas más importantes del mundo, representando a diversas marcas famosas. Ahora espera su primer hijo con su esposo Justin Ervin.

Milla Jovovich

Es actriz, modelo y diseñadora de modas. Luego de un terrible aborto que sufrió hace meses, pudo quedar nuevamente embarazada de su tercer hijo con Paul W. S. Anderson.

Knocked up again.🤫 After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly. That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices. Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!😆😂🥰 Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression! Xoxo m❤️

Anne Hathaway

La eterna princesa de Genovia espera su segundo hijo con su esposo Adam Shulman después de un complejo tratamiento de fertilidad.

