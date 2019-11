La polémica razón por la que el príncipe Andrew quiere 'renunciar' a la realeza británica

View this post on Instagram

The Duke of York, @grenadier.guards Colonel, joins the Regiment for Grenadier Day at Lille Barracks in Aldershot.⁣ ⁣ The day is a chance for service personnel, their families & veterans to come together in support of the Regiment.⁣ ⁣ This year, Grenadier Day will be the conclusion of what has been an excellent ceremonial season and a good start to the Battalion’s time in London District. It will be a ‘thank you’ to the families that give so much of their valuable family time to the army as well as a look forward to the up-coming deployments.⁣ ⁣ @the.guards