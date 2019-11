Disney+ confirmó el regreso de Gordo a la nueva versión de Lizzie McGuire y las fans están felices

View this post on Instagram

This is what dreams are made of! ❤️ Adam Lamberg will officially return as Gordo on the upcoming #LizzieMcGuire reboot. “I couldn’t imagine the series without him," said Hilary Duff. "I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.” Click the link in our bio for more details. 📷: Ali Goldstein/Disney Channel