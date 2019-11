Así fue como la princesa Diana se enfrentó a la reina Isabel y el príncipe Carlos por sus hijos

View this post on Instagram

"I want to bring them up with security. I hug my children to death, and get into bed with them at night. I always feed them love and affection, it's so important." – Diana in her own words

Photo: Princess Diana and Prince Harry, 1994.