La elegante manera en la que Kate Middleton envió un poderoso mensaje a la prensa
La duquesa de Cambridge es una de las mujeres más admiradas en el mundo entero
Kate Middleton es una de las integrantes más populares de la familia real, año tras año. Tanto los críticos como los fanáticos adoran lo realista y accesible que parece ser, así como la madre devota que es.
La duquesa de Cambridge ha demostrado más que su lealtad a la familia real después de estar con el príncipe William durante años. Y, ella navega las partes más difíciles de la vida real con gracia y encanto.
The Duchess of Cambridge joined @CBBC’s #BluePeter to unveil the winner of their Royal Garden Competition at @RHSWisley – congratulations Jessica 👏 on your winning design! Jessica’s beautiful winning sculpture 🦋 is made of wood and recycled metal, and wowed the judges with its stunning butterfly wings, covered in clematis flowers 🌸 swipe to watch The Duchess and Jessica seeing the winning design for the first time. Congratulations also to the runners-up, Lucy and Megan, who designed beautiful tin can herbs 🌿 and den building ⛺ activity cards. The Duchess, Ben from @The_RHS and George Hassall joined the judging panel to pick out the winning entry for the competition, which The Duchess launched back in June this year 🍂
A la gente también le encantan los hábitos ahorrativos de la duquesa Kate. Aunque tiene acceso a una riqueza fabulosa, Middleton frecuentemente recicla elementos de su guardarropa de diseño.
¿Qué mensaje está enviando Kate Middleton a los medios cuando recicla trajes?
A fines de septiembre, Middleton asistió a la boda de una amiga, con un abrigo azul en el que había sido vista al menos una vez antes. Como es su costumbre, agregó algunos accesorios especiales al atuendo, incluida una impresionante diadema floral.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the launch of the @National_Emergencies_Trust_ — an independent charity which will provide an emergency response to disasters in the UK. The Trust will work collaboratively with charities and other bodies to direct public donations to their appeals, and to distribute funds fairly and efficiently at the time of a national emergency. Speaking at the launch, The Duke said: “Just now and on previous occasions, it has been humbling to speak to survivors of the London Bridge and Manchester attacks, the Cumbria floods, the Grenfell Tower fire and other disasters here in the UK. Their stories are as heart-breaking as they are inspiring. Their resilience and strength are deeply humbling. I am very pleased that the National Emergencies Trust now stands ready to provide a structured, organised response to help people right across the UK in the event of a domestic disaster.” 📷 PA/Kensington Palace
A Middleton le gusta especialmente reciclar atuendos cuando asiste a bodas, y como algunas fuentes han especulado, podría haber una muy buena razón para esto. Según se informa, a la duquesa de Cambridge le gusta usar el mismo atuendo varias veces en las bodas para enviar un mensaje sutil a los medios que cubran el evento, para que la cobertura de prensa de ella nunca eclipse a la novia.
Esto no está confirmado por Middleton, pero parece una explicación muy probable. Después de todo, se sabe que es compasiva y amable, y este sería otro ejemplo de su generosidad hacia los demás.