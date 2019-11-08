Kate Middleton deslumbró con un vestido midi que resaltó su diminuta cintura
La duquesa se robó las miradas con este look.
La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, ha vuelto de su pequeño descanso tras su viaje a Pakistán y su regreso ha sido triunfal, pues ha deslumbrado con su mejor look.
Y es que la esposa del príncipe William lució radiante durante el lanzamiento del National Emergencies Trust en St. Martin-in-the-Fields, Londres con un vestido azul marino de Emilia Wickstead manga larga con cinturón incorporado con el que ha dejado a todos impactados al presumir de su diminuta cintura.
Su impactante look lo completó con unos salones de charol negro de Gianvito Rossi, una cartera de mano de piel de cocodrilo de Aspinal London, y unos zarcillos de diamantes y zafiros que hacían juego con el anillo que perteneció a Lady Di.
En cuanto a su cabello, lució más brillante que nunca, y lo llevó suelto con unas tenues ondas como de costumbre, luciendo aun más fabulosa.
Kate volvió al trabajo el mismo día que los duques de Sussex también hicieron una aparición en la inauguración del Campo del Recuerdo, un espacio que está dedicado a las víctimas de las guerras y veteranos de las Fuerzas Armadas.
La duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, también se robó las miradas en su aparición con un elegante total look navy blue que impresionó.
