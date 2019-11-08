Justin Theroux contacto a Jennifer Aniston por Instagram y suenan alarmas de reconciliación
La pareja se ha mantenido unida por sus perritos
Justin Theroux contactó a su ex Jennifer Aniston para obtener ayuda con una causa cercana y querida para su corazón.
El hombre de 48 años compartió una conmovedora historia sobre cómo su perro, Kuma y él estaban cerca de un refugio de animales donde hay varios perros lindos que necesitan un hogar. La estrella usó su plataforma para pedir ayuda a todos, pero especialmente a Aniston, con quien estuvo casado entre 2015 y 2017, y su amiga Selena Gomez.
View this post on Instagram
KUMA had a rough day… We were working in Ventura and wouldn’t you know it? We just HAPPENED to be RIGHT NEXT to @vcanimalservices. KUMA had a feeling there might be some amazing puppies in there SO, we went over to meet some of them… and the human SAINTS that take care of them. We met SOME SERIOUSLY CUTE PUPS…. Like ZUMO, SHOTTI … A puppy that doesn’t even HAVE name yet… AND… a very scared STELLA that was too scared to even say hi to us. (all pictured here)… KUMA used to be JUST like them… without a forever home. SO!!! She DEMANDED that we do something! At the very least, she made sure it was easy to adopt them….ALL of their adoption fees have been paid… Now ALL they need is an amazing Human who is committed to taking care of them. It sounds like a lot, but you’ll soon see… once rescued, they take care of you. So if you’re in the Ventura area… ZUMO, SHOTTI, NO NAME, and STELLA would love a visit… and of course… more than anything, would love to take care of you. #adoptdontshop #pitbullsofinstagram @selenagomez (sorry Selena, you know the drill) @jenniferaniston (yep, now that you’re on here, your gonna get this a lot too ☺️)
Theroux compartió una colección de fotos y videos de los perritos que desafortunadamente no tienen un hogar.
"KUMA tuvo un día difícil", dijo Theroux en la leyenda de su publicación. "Estábamos trabajando en Ventura y ¿no lo sabías? Estábamos justo al lado de @vcanimalservices. KUMA tenía la sensación de que podría haber algunos cachorros increíbles allí, así que fuimos a conocer a algunos de ellos y los SANTOS humanos que los cuidan".
Kylie Jenner y Drake han tenido varias citas ‘románticas’ después de romper con Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner parece que está compartiendo mucho tiempo con el rapero Drake después de su ruptura con Travis Scott
Ya Jennifer y Justin se habían reunido con anterioridad para despedir a uno de sus queridos perros. Los actores son unos defensores de todos los animales y adoran a sus compañeros peludos. Han mantenido una amistad muy cercana solo por ellos pero nada más que eso, para la mala fortuna de los que pensamos que se veían hermosos juntos.