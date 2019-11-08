Filtran nuevas imágenes de Angelina Jolie como Thena en The Eternals y luce como toda una guerrera

View this post on Instagram

🚨Eternals Set Photos Reveal First Look At Angelina Jolie In Costume🚨 – Just days after a Nazi-era bomb forced the evacuation of the Eternals set, The Daily Mail snapped the first photos of Jolie in character as Thena. The photos show Jolie in a skin-tight white-and-gold bodysuit with matching metallic boots. The look closely matches Thena's appearance in the comics, down to the blonde hair. In the grainy set photos, most likely taken with a zoom lens from a great distance, Jolie is seen wearing a platinum blonde wig. Chan, who plays the Eternal Sersi, wore a matching green outfit. Costar Tyree Henry was also spotted wearing his character's signature purple costume. While his female costars were decked out in tight bodysuits, Tyree Henry sported purple robes and a cape. The beach photos do not show Madden's character, although previous set photos have revealed him in action. Movie studios will go to great lengths to keep spoilers to a minimum, and that means keeping photographers as far away from set as possible. However, it's impossible to completely block photographers' access when filming on location. With zoom lenses and drones at their disposal, photographers are getting more creative in capturing on-set photos of blockbuster films. Even so, the beach scene spied by these latest photos reveal little beyond the three characters' costumes, which should look very familiar to Marvel comic readers. The Eternals will have a lot to live up to when it hits theaters in November 2020. Marvel has found great success with ensemble team movies like Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Thor: Ragnarok, which featured the tongue-in-cheek team-up of "the revengers." However, with an all-star cast headlined by Jolie (not to mention two Game of Thrones actors), Eternals will have a lot of star power. With Phase 4 of the MCU in its infancy, fans are hard at work theorizing how the Eternals will fit into the MCU mythology. The new set photos don't reveal any new Eternals spoilers, so fans can only guess what Sersi and Thena are doing on an empty beach.