Filtran nuevas imágenes de Angelina Jolie como Thena en The Eternals y luce como toda una guerrera
Angelina Jolie se encuentra en España en pleno rodaje de la película The Eternals de Marvel, con el que comienza con el pie derecho en esta franquicia de películas de acción y superhéroes.
Recientemente se filtraron nuevas imágenes de la actriz de 44 años con el atuendo de Thena, su personaje, luciendo completamente poderosa y como toda una guerrera.
En las imágenes la vemos con el cabello rubio y con un traje metálico en tonos dorados que la hacen resaltar en el set, ubicado en la playa.
Fotos de Angelina Jolie como Thena en The Eternals
"The Eternals" se centra en un grupo de inmortales que tienen habilidades especiales, como la súper fuerza y la capacidad de volar. En los cómics, el personaje de Jolie nació en Olympia y es la hija de Zuras.
Su participación en "The Eternals" se confirmó en San Diego Comic-Con el 20 de julio. "Estoy tan emocionada de estar aquí", dijo Jolie, reseñó la revista Insider.
"Voy a trabajar 10 veces más duro porque creo lo que significa ser parte de MCU, lo que significa ser Eterno, ser parte de esta familia, sé lo que todos debemos hacer. Todos leemos el guión, todos sabemos cuál es la tarea que tenemos por delante y sabemos lo que el público se merece, por lo que todos vamos a trabajar muy, muy duro", agregó la madre de seis hijos.
La actriz tomó clases para manejar a la perfección su espada y hasta asistió a clases de ballet para manejar mejor su cuerpo en las escenas.
Angelina Jolie se encuentra en uno de los mejores momentos de su carrera, ya que también acaba de estrenar Maléfica 2, un éxito total en taquilla.