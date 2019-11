FOTOS: actor de Friends preocupa a los fans con su aspecto demacrado y desaliñado

View this post on Instagram

There are new pictures of Matthew!! He was in west Hollywood yesterday!!❤️ I'm so glad to see you again! (not that I saw him in real life ofc, but you know what I mean!). I'm sofreaking happy to see you!! OMG!!! I think you are my luck for today, I have an exam today and you are my definite luck!🥰❤️ _ Managed by @friends_.forever.__ _ #matthewperryofficial #Matthewperry #mylovematthewperry #Matthew #Perry #chandlerbing #chandler #bing #friends #friendstv #friendsshow #friendsforever #friendsbloopers #friendsfacts