Hermano de Meghan Markle "roba" en el Palacio de Buckingham y ridiculiza a la duquesa

The Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the all-female baking team at Luminary Bakery in east London as they celebrated the opening of their second store in the city. Featured in Vogue's September issue, the bakery helps disadvantaged women who've been victims of violence, abuse or homelessness to get back into work. Meghan joined in a baking workshop with the women she's long been championing. Posting a video to @sussexroyal, Meghan revealed that the second addition (which officially opened on 10 October) "will enable the organisation to provide services, support and mentoring for four times the number of women."