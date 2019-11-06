Hermano de Meghan Markle "roba" en el Palacio de Buckingham y ridiculiza a la duquesa
Meghan sigue siendo atacada por su familia.
La familia de Meghan Markle no deja de atacarla, y ahora ha sido su hermano Tom Markle Jr. quien la ha dejado en ridículo al atacar el Palacio de Buckingham.
Todo ocurre en un comercial de cervezas neoyorquinas que ha protagonizado, en el que parodia la vida actual de su hermana, la duquesa de Sussex.
En el anuncio aparece un salón decorado como Buckingham en el que Tom llega vestido como ladrón y se roba unas joyas que estaban guardadas en una caja fuerte, entre ellas una corona.
Luego, mira un pack de cervezas y también las roba, y cuando un disfrazado guardia británico le dice “en nombre de la reina, suelte todo lo que lleva”, él responde “prefiero morir antes que renunciar a mi cerveza”.
Tom sale corriendo del lugar y se sube a un auto en el que lo espera una mujer que caracteriza a su hermana, Meghan Markle.
“¿Conseguiste la corona?”, le pregunta la supuesta Meghan a lo que él le dice “no, conseguí algo mejor” y muestra las cervezas.
Esto sin duda ha dejado en ridículo a Meghan Markle una vez más, y ha desatado la furia de la realeza, aunque no se han pronunciado por los momentos.