El traje de baño rojo de Angelina Jolie que resaltó su figura perfecta
Angelina Jolie está en su mejor momento. Acaba de estrenar Maléfica 2, siendo un éxito en taquilla y se encuentra en España en el rodaje de su primera película de Marvel, The Eternals.
Cada vez más se está recuperando de su separación de Brad Pitt, demostrando que una mujer puede renacer entre las cenizas y resucitar para cuidar y criar a sus hijos, sin dejar de ser profesional.
El traje de baño rojo de Angelina Jolie
Recientemente fueron difundidas las imágenes de la edición de diciembre 2019 de Harper's Bazaar US, en la que la actriz de 44 años protagoniza la portada.
Angelina Jolie reaparece con una imagen renovada en las imágenes, mucho más atrevidas de lo convencional.
En una de las fotos aparece sin ropa, cubierta con una tela blanca traslúcida que deja ver su piel desnuda.
En otra de las fotos aparece vestida con una malla negra con un gesto pícaro, mientras que otra de las fotos consiste en un retrato suyo con el cabello verde, que contrasta con sus ojos azules.
Pero Jolie llamó la atención con una de las imágenes, en la que aparece con un traje de baño rojo con el que lució hermosa y sensual, como nunca antes.
La mamá de seis jovencitos comentó en la entrevista que no ha sido fácil la separación y el divorcio con Brad Pitt, proceso que inició en 2016, pero que finalmente siente que "circula la sangre en su cuerpo otra vez" y que, por muy difícil que sea, siempre se puede salir adelante.