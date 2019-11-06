El traje de baño rojo de Angelina Jolie que resaltó su figura perfecta

View this post on Instagram

Восторг 💜💛💜 «Познай самого Себя» – если вкратце 👌 Отрывок из интервью непросто красивой женщины: . . – Nothing makes me smile more than when I see someone being fully themselves, with their own individual style and character, whatever that is. . . – Knowing our true self is a very important question for all of us. Especially a child. I think kids need to be able to say, “Here’s who I am, and what I believe.” We can’t prevent them from experiencing pain, heartache, physical pain, and loss. But we can teach them to live better through it. . . – My dream for everyone in 2020 is to remember who they are and to be who they are regardless of what might be disrupting their ability to be free. If you feel you are not living your life fully, try to identify what it is or who it is that is blocking you from breathing. Identify and fight past whatever is oppressing you. That takes many forms, and it is going to be a different fight for everyone. . . – I see so much beauty in other people. Not when they are pretending to be something other than their true selves. Not when they are harming others. Not when they lie. But the wild ones. The emotional, open, searching ones, longing to be free. The honest ones. Because anything else is a cage impossible to live in. (с) Angelina Jolie for @harpersbazaarus 💛💜💛💜 . . P.s. Ссылку на статью прикрепила в сторис и bio ☝️ . . #fashion #angelinajolie #look #lookoftheday #interview #harpersbazaar #love #beautiful #woman #colorhair #photooftheday #lifestyle #motivation #inspiration #style #yellow #color