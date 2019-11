Revelan la razón por la que el príncipe William ha tenido ataques de pánico cuando piensa en ser rey

View this post on Instagram

In November every year we remember those who have lost their lives in the service of the country. Among the events that will mark #Remembrance is the annual Festival of Remembrance, hosted by the Royal British Legion and directed by Captain David Cole, the Legion’s Director of Music since 2006. Today The Duke of Cambridge, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, presented Captain Cole with his OBE for services to Music and the Royal British Legion. The @RoyalBritishLegion is at the heart of a national network that has supported our Armed Forces community since 1921. In 2019 the Legion is asking for communities across Britain to 'Remember Together' the service and sacrifice, friendship and collaboration of the men and women of Britain 🇬🇧 the Commonwealth 🌍 and Allied nations who fought together in 1944 👉 swipe to see more. Later this week The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join Her Majesty The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily as the nation commemorates and honours the men and women who have sacrificed themselves in Service to our country and the Commonwealth. Footage 🎥 courtesy of BCA and the BBC