Jennifer Aniston mostró su tonificada espalda en un sensual vestido negro
Su favorito es el negro.
Jennifer Aniston ama el negro en sus atuendos. Ahora que ha estado de promoción de su nueva serie 'The Morning Show', no ha parado de dar clases de estilo en este tono oscuro.
En el estreno de la serie, usó un vestido negro largo y con cuello alto que la hizo lucir más alta y resaltó sus curvas con 50 años.
She is my sunshine ☀️ 💓 #love @jenniferaniston #love#her#idol #actress #best#actress#i#love#her#so#much#faniston#forever#beautyqueen #myhero#gayforjenniferaniston #sheisthecutest #hothothot #thesweetestthing #smile#happy#thankjen#fangirl#morning#show#themorningshow #inlovewithher @jenniferaniston @jenniferaniston @jenniferaniston @jenniferaniston @jenniferaniston
En otra jornada de eventos con Reese Witherspoon, la coprotagonista de la serie, vistió otro traje con cinturo que resaltó su cintura perfecta.
En otro evento sorprendió usando un jean con un saco negro, con el que lució sofisticada y hermosa.
Прочный союз Дженнифер Энистон и Риз Уизерспун который год доказывает: женская дружба – это совсем не миф 😏 А после успешного запуска совместного проекта на Apple TV+ и стильных промоушн-выходов двух кинозвезд у нас не осталось сомнений в том, что такому partners in crime любые горы по колено 🙌 Вдохновившись Риз и Джен, разобрались во всех тонкостях женской дружбы и типажах идеальной подруги – в материале по ссылке в профиле☝️ #lifeandlove #friendship #JenniferAniston #ReeseWitherspoon #friendship #womanfriends #partnersincrime #success #TheMorningShow #AppleTV #promotion #friendsforever #cinemastar #cinemafriends #cinemastar #cinemanews #human #relations #happytogether #womanbeauty #awesome
Jennifer Aniston y su increíble espalda tonificada
Pero en una foto reciente que compartió en su Instagram, Jennifer Aniston lució su espalda tonificada en un vestido negro escotado con el que se vió fabulosa.
La imagen alcanzó más de 2 millones 400 mil likes en la red social, con más de 10 mil comentarios alabando a una de las reinas de Hollywood.
"Amo tu vestido", escribió @ctilburymakeup. "La reina de Hollywood", señaló @thetrillionairelife. "Este vestido es hermoso", agregó @faniston.theroux.
Otra persona bromeó sobre lo genial que luce su espalda: "Espera, ¿tienes abdominales también en tu espalda", añadió @whitneycummings.
El pasado 15 de octubre, la querida Rachel Green en Friends abrió su cuenta de Instagram, atreviéndose por fin a unirse a esta comunidad y a compartir instantes de su vida personal y profesional con sus fanáticos.