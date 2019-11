Jennifer Aniston muestra su cabello natural y sus seguidores quedan impactados

View this post on Instagram

#congrats @jenniferaniston @themorningshow #EPIC #mustseetv #hair #natural #waves #dress #james galanos #iconic #makeup #natural This was such an honor to be a part of. The hair is Jens natural curl and waves. Dried natural and touched up minimally with blow drying the roots for direction and touching up random pieces with a wave iron. @dysonhair @ghdhair Then products layered on @drunkelephant detanglingspray @harklinikkenusa leave in conditioner @shuuemura #paste @kerastase_official #oleorelax natural hair and make up for such an iconic 1952 architectural gown by the master James Galanos