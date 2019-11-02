La tierna promesa que el príncipe William le hizo a Kate antes de casarse y que ahora ha cumplido

View this post on Instagram

And that's all folks! William and Catherine are on their way to home. This tour has truly surpassed all my expectations. It has been a great tour. We have learnt so many things about Pakistan that we didn't know before. It's been awesome to see Pakistan from another perspective. A perspective that it's barely shown in TV. Pakistan is a fantastic country full of life and colour. To all my Pakistani followers, be proud of your magnificent heritage 🇵🇰. And to all you, thank you for these amazing five days. I have appreciated every single like & comment you have posted under my photos. It's been so fun sharing this new tour with all you. 💚 – Laura #RoyalVisitPakistan