La tierna promesa que el príncipe William le hizo a Kate antes de casarse y que ahora ha cumplido
Kate y William son una de las parejas más hermosas de la realeza.
Los duques de Cambridge, Kate Middleton y el príncipe William, tienen una de las relaciones más estables y ejemplares de la realeza.
Pero, antes de casarse vivieron momentos difíciles y hasta una ruptura, es por eso que el príncipe William le hizo a Kate una tierna promesa de amor que finalmente ha cumplido.
La experta real Katie Nicholl reveló en su libro Kate: The Future Queen, que tras su ruptura en 2007, la pareja hizo un viaje para quitarse la presión de la prensa y la opinión pública.
Nicholl revela que el príncipe William sorprendió a Kate llevándola a un viaje a la isla de Desroches en las Seychelles para pasar un tiempo juntos y alejados de la prensa.
“Allí, en la isla paradisíaca, William le prometió a Kate que quería tener una relación a largo plazo. Por primera vez, hablaron seriamente sobre el matrimonio, y con el océano delante de ellos y bajo el cielo nocturno, hicieron un pacto”, revela la experta real.
Y al parecer el hijo mayor de la princesa Diana tranquilizó a quien era su novia, Kate, sobre el futuro, y le prometió que pronto iba a recibir un anillo y formarían una familia.
Y efectivamente lo cumplió, pues años más tarde se comprometieron y en 2011 se casaron, y han formado una hermosa familia donde ahora son 5, pues tienen tres hermosos hijos: los príncipes George y Louis y la princesa Charlotte.
