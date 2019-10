Rihanna presume sus curvas en la nueva lencería de Savage X Fenty

View this post on Instagram

‪This holiday season, ya girl is comin’ all the way through! I’m sharing my very own stylist with you so you BETTER. GET. READY. I brought on @illjahjah to create THREE @savagexfenty Xtra VIP Boxes – one for each of your Savage moods ‬🥳😏🥰‪ They drop 11/1 at MIDNIGHT EST only on savagex.com/jahleel. #UXTRA‬