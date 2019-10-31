Kate Middleton detesta asistir a este particular evento de la realeza porque la 'enferma'
Siempre se muestra incómoda.
Kate Middleton se ha integrado muy bien al ritmo de la realeza desde que se casó con el príncipe William en 2011 en la Abadía de Westminster en Londres.
Desde ese momento se convirtió en la duquesa de Cambridge y en la esposa del próximo rey de Reino Unido, por lo que ha tenido que asumir numerosos compromisos de la agenda de la realeza.
Pero hay un particular tipo de evento que no es el favorito de Kate Middleton
Cada vez que asiste se aparta de todos y observa de lejos todo el evento.
Se trata de las carreras de caballos como Royal Ascot, Epsom y Cheltenham cada año. La Familia Real ha estado siempre muy interesada en los caballos y son eventos imprescindibles para todos sus integrantes, reseñó el diario británico Express.
Pero para Kate, el evento es complicado ya que previamente reveló que era alérgica a los caballos. Así lo confesó a la autora australiana Kathy Lette durante un partido de polo en 2008.
Lette lo descubrió al ver a Kate Middleton mirando el partido de polo muy lejos del campo, en una carpa apartada. "¿Por qué no vienes y te unes al resto de la fiesta?", le preguntó a la duquesa, quien en ese entonces era solo novia de William.
Kate respondió: "Tengo que prestar atención a cada segundo. Discutiré el juego con minuciosos detalles más adelante".
Pero Lette no pareció contenta con la respuesta y preguntó: "No puedes divertirte mucho aquí, ¿por qué no juegas polo tú misma?". Entonces Middleton, según los informes, confesó: "Soy alérgica a los caballos".