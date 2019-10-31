Kate Middleton detesta asistir a este particular evento de la realeza porque la 'enferma'

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined dog handlers at the Army Canine Centre in Islamabad, as they trained dogs to recognise and scout out hidden explosive materials, before taking some of the puppies through their paces on an agility training course. The centre at Islamabad is modelled on the UK Defence Animal Training Centre at Melton Mowbray — the UK has provided training and advice to the Pakistan Armed Forces for over 10 years, and is currently supporting the Pakistan Counter Improvised Explosive Device (CIED) programme, which in part breeds and trains dogs to identify explosive devices. 📷 Kensington Palace #RoyalVisitPakistan #pakistan