El nuevo color de cabello de Khloé Kardashian con el que se llevó todos los halagos

View this post on Instagram

Beyond excited to announce the new @kkwfragrance Diamonds Collection by Kourtney x Kim x ME! Creating the KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection with Kim and Kourtney was so inspiring. I wanted to create a fragrance that feels feminine, sexy and strong when I wear it. It’s such a dreamy scent with a mix of sweet florals and musk that can be worn from day to night. I’ve been wearing this non-stop and love it more and more every day. Launching on 11.08 at 12PM PST at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM #DiamondsCollection