El régimen alimenticio con el que Jennifer Aniston y Reese Witherspoon mantienen sus esbeltas figuras

View this post on Instagram

Today’s to-do list: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1. Have a dance party to new @taylorswift album 💞 2. Let the dogs out, then back in, then back out, then back in… you get it. 🐶 3. Drink more water! (but most importantly eat more cupcakes) 🧁 4. Tweet new trending millennial phrase. 📱 5. Ask my kids what millennial phrase actually means. 🤷🏼‍♀️ 6. Forget list, take nap 💤