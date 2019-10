Presentadora ataca fuertemente a Meghan Markle por sus declaraciones en reciente entrevista

View this post on Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan plan on taking a much-needed break for 6 weeks soon. The couple plan to take some time off beginning next month after they’ve completed the rest of their engagements, and are planning to split the time between the U.K. and U.S. The visit to the United States would be Archie’s first time in the country, where Meghan is from. They are hoping to use the sabbatical for “family time” after spending weeks dealing with public criticism and a busy work schedule. Rumor has it they will spend Thanksgiving in California with Meg’s mother, Doria. 💕