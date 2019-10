La familia de Camilla Parker siente miedo por el futuro de ella cuando Carlos sea coronado rey

View this post on Instagram

Today The Queen and The Duchess of Cornwall attended a service at Westminster Abbey to mark 750 years since the church was consecrated. Westminster Abbey has been the setting for numerous royal occasions, including every Coronation since 1066 and 16 Royal weddings. On leaving the Abbey, Her Majesty and Her Royal Highness were presented with posies by children of @westminsterabbeylondon staff. #Abbey750 📸 PA