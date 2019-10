Así puedes ver Modern Love, la nueva serie protagonizada por Anne Hathaway que se estrena hoy

View this post on Instagram

We so often go to places where our inhibitions are lowered to find love. As if we'll come across the person of our dreams when our vision is clouded by bad cocktails. That we can truly get to know each other while shouting over an awful DJ, half deaf from blown out speakers. How do you expect to be swept off your feet when they're stuck to a floor littered with discarded cans and spilled beer? Search for love in all the weird places. Where inhibitions are lowered by sheer surprise and lack of expectation. #ModernLove