Los 3 looks de Kate Middleton en Pakistán que nos prueban es una reina en todos los sentidos

On the first full day of their visit to Pakistan, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first engagements in Islamabad championed the importance of quality education, and highlighted how girls benefit from pursuing higher education and professional careers. At Islamabad Model College for Girls, The Duke and Duchess heard how students are benefiting from the 'Teach for Pakistan' programme. @TeachforPakistan is a fast-track training programme modelled on the successful @TeachFirstUK scheme, which is focused on improving the quality of teaching in schools which serve families from disadvantaged backgrounds. Carrying on the theme of education, The Duke and Duchess visited the Margalla Hills, which sit in the foothills of the Himalayas. There, they joined children from four local schools for activities taking part in activities designed to educate young people on environmental protection and wildlife conservation. This included helping the children identify and remove species of plants that are threatening the natural environment, bird watching, and storytelling on local environment issues.