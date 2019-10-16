Los 3 looks de Kate Middleton en Pakistán que nos prueban es una reina en todos los sentidos
El vestido verde esmeralda enamoró al mundo entero.
El estilo de Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton, duquesa de Cambridge y esposa del hijo mayor de Diana de Gales y el príncipe Carlos, ha conquistado al mundo con su encanto. Su eterna sonrisa, su buen gusto y su dedicación a obras caritativas han cautivado a la realeza.
En muy poco tiempo, se ha convertido en un auténtico icono de moda y estilo. Acierta y gana adeptos con cada una de sus apariciones públicas. Es elegante y natural, siempre cuidando su imagen a detalle.
Recientemente ha estado enamorando con sus atuendos en Pakistán. Nos ha deleitado con brillantes colores, y trajes típicos como respeto al país.
Los tres looks favoritos
No es raro que se habla de los atuendos de Kate Middleton. Aún así, la royal logra superarse siempre por su gran gusto, pero sobretodo su increíble actitud.
El vestido esmeralda del momento
En conjunto con el príncipe William, ambos lucieron un hermoso verde. La Duquesa de Cambridge acompañó su look con un peinado medio recogido y unos grandes aretes.
View this post on Instagram
پرنس ویلیام و کیت میدلتون در ادامه ی تور پاکستان در حال بازدید از موزه ی ملی پاکستان که هر دو در لباس رسمی پاکستان دیده می شوند. (لطفا ورق بزنید.) #پیج_ایرانی_کیت_میدلتون #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #royalhighness #hrh #hrhtheduchessofcambridge #royal #royalty #royalfamily #royalcouple #cambridge #kate #middleton #british #prince_william #pakistan #کیت_میدلتون #پرنس_ویلیام #سلطنتی #فشن #لباس #جذاب
Un traje típico
También mostró sus respetos con un atuendo lila. Luce muy hermosa con el cabello sobre los hombros.
View this post on Instagram
On the first full day of their visit to Pakistan, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first engagements in Islamabad championed the importance of quality education, and highlighted how girls benefit from pursuing higher education and professional careers. At Islamabad Model College for Girls, The Duke and Duchess heard how students are benefiting from the ‘Teach for Pakistan’ programme. @TeachforPakistan is a fast-track training programme modelled on the successful @TeachFirstUK scheme, which is focused on improving the quality of teaching in schools which serve families from disadvantaged backgrounds. Carrying on the theme of education, The Duke and Duchess visited the Margalla Hills, which sit in the foothills of the Himalayas. There, they joined children from four local schools for activities taking part in activities designed to educate young people on environmental protection and wildlife conservation. This included helping the children identify and remove species of plants that are threatening the natural environment, bird watching, and storytelling on local environment issues. #RoyalVisitPakistan #Pakistan 🇬🇧 #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #Kensington #kensingtonpalace #royal #royalfamily #royalcouple #royalty #britishroyalfamily #britishroyalty #england #hrhtheduchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #catherineelizabethmiddleton #Duchess #Cambridge #London #princewilliam #UK #unitedkingdom #theroyalfamily #herroyalhighness #CatherineMiddleton #TheCambridges #theduchessofcambridge
Un homenaje a Diana
Más alejada de los vestidos, nos enamoró con este conjunto café.
View this post on Instagram
So many things to love about this picture of Kate and William by @neil_hall_photo #mountains #matchymatchy #lookout #faraway #pakistan #royalvisitpakistan #royaltour #couple #boots #skirt #leather #waistcoat #inthedistance #travelling #environment #glacier #katemiddleton #princewilliam #royalfamily #britishroyalfamily #royal 📸 Picture via PA