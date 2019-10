El hermoso vestido en degradado de Kate Middleton que se robó las miradas al llegar a Pakistán

View this post on Instagram

Today, for her first look Pakistan, The Duchess of Cambridge wore a gorgeous bespoke Catherine Walker (@catwalkerco) Shalwar Kameez, a traditional style of combination dress typically worn in South Asia! The Shalwar Kameez was first introduced into South Asia during the 13th Century after the arrival of Muslims in the north. It is the national dress of Pakistan! Catherine paired the outfit with her Rupert Sanderson (@rupertsanderson) ‘Malory’ heels which cost £475 (or 93714.70 Rupees). Catherine carried a new clutch by Zeen (@thezeenwoman) called ‘Cream Gleam’ and costs $29/£23 (or 4538.47 Rupees). Catherine accessorised the outfit with a pair of Zeen (@thezeenwoman) statement called ‘Beaded Chandelier’ and cost $10/£7.95 (or 1568.73 Rupees). ————————————————— #theroyalfamily #theroyals #royal #royals #thebritishroyalfamily #RoyallyPositive #katemiddleton #theduchessofcambridge #ourduchess #ourkate #ourkatemiddleton #kate #catherine #catherinemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #princesskate #princesscatherine #kateelizabethmiddleton #catherineelizabethmiddleton #thecambridges #thecambridgefamily #duchessofcambridge #duchesskatemiddleton #princesskate #thedukeandduchessofcambridge #thedukeofcambridge #whatkatewore #royalpakistantour #pakistan #pakistanstyle