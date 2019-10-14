Esta es la actividad diaria que para el príncipe William es “sagrada”

View this post on Instagram

Imagine if we talked about mental health as much as we talk about football. Prince William and @ChelseaFC Head Coach @FrankLampard joined football fans to watch England’s match with the Czech Republic ⚽️🍻 and discuss the importance of encouraging more people – particularly men – to feel comfortable talking about their mental health, and feel able to support their friends and families. Men are less likely than women to speak about their mental health (41% for men in comparison with 56% for women), and suicide remains the biggest killer of men under 45. The simple act of starting a conversation can often be the start of a more positive future. Each of the fans in the pub with The Duke and Frank to watch #CZEENG has been supported by @mindcharity and @calmzone – and were joined by someone who has supported them through difficult times in the past. Football is a powerful way for men to have a conversation about how they are feeling, whether it is watching a game with their mates or having a kick around with friends or teammates – through Heads Up we want to help everyone feel as comfortable talking about mental health as they are talking football. For immediate support 🇬🇧📱 text ‘Heads Up’ to 85258 any time of day or night to be connected with a trained @GiveUsAShoutInsta volunteer to talk about what you’re going through, and help make a plan to keep yourself safe 📷 Kensington Palace / PA #HeadsUp @heads_together @england