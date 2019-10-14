Esta es la actividad diaria que para el príncipe William es “sagrada”
Entre todas sus actividades oficiales, la más importante para el príncipe William es una que realiza cualquier persona común
Si bien el Príncipe William puede ser más visible en los compromisos reales o en participar en campañas de salud mental de alto perfil, su trabajo diario en realidad se ve muy diferente.
El duque de Cambridge, de 37 años, le dijo al Daily Telegraph que lee y responde a dos cajas de documentos, entre otras tareas.
View this post on Instagram
Imagine if we talked about mental health as much as we talk about football. Prince William and @ChelseaFC Head Coach @FrankLampard joined football fans to watch England’s match with the Czech Republic ⚽️🍻 and discuss the importance of encouraging more people – particularly men – to feel comfortable talking about their mental health, and feel able to support their friends and families. Men are less likely than women to speak about their mental health (41% for men in comparison with 56% for women), and suicide remains the biggest killer of men under 45. The simple act of starting a conversation can often be the start of a more positive future. Each of the fans in the pub with The Duke and Frank to watch #CZEENG has been supported by @mindcharity and @calmzone – and were joined by someone who has supported them through difficult times in the past. Football is a powerful way for men to have a conversation about how they are feeling, whether it is watching a game with their mates or having a kick around with friends or teammates – through Heads Up we want to help everyone feel as comfortable talking about mental health as they are talking football. For immediate support 🇬🇧📱 text ‘Heads Up’ to 85258 any time of day or night to be connected with a trained @GiveUsAShoutInsta volunteer to talk about what you’re going through, and help make a plan to keep yourself safe 📷 Kensington Palace / PA #HeadsUp @heads_together @england
Su agenda también lo verá recibir cartas escritas a mano del Príncipe Carlos sobre el trabajo, con una fuente que le dice al periódico que son "lo más cerca que han estado en ese sentido".
Además, se comunicará por mensaje de texto, correo electrónico y llamada telefónica con el personal del Palacio de Kensington, y mantendrá reuniones frecuentes con la Reina.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry estarían vetados de la boda de la princesa Beatriz por esta razón
Así lo han asegurado medios británicos
Pero mientras que otras partes del día de William pueden variar, los "conocedores del palacio" dijeron que llevar a los niños al colegio "sagrado" para el padre de tres hijos.
Comparte recoger y dejar al príncipe George, de seis años, y a la princesa Charlotte, de cuatro, en la escuela Battersea de Thomas con Kate Middleton, de 37 años.
View this post on Instagram
"The RSS Sir David Attenborough is a testament to the cutting-edge science and engineering expertise here on Merseyside." Today, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the RSS Sir David Attenborough at Camell Laird Dockyard in Birkenhead. The ship, operated by the British Antarctic Survey, will allow the UK’s research community to carry out world-leading research in Antarctica and the Arctic over the next 25-30 years. Researching these polar regions will help us to better understand our planet. The Duchess, who is the ship’s Sponsor, officially name the vessel before Their Royal Highnesses met local people who had been invited to the Dockyard to watch the ceremony. 📸 Press Association
El segundo en la línea al trono, que también tiene un hijo de un año, el Príncipe Louis, también habló sobre hacerse cargo del trabajo del ducado de Cornualles de su padre de 70 años.
"Sé una pequeña cantidad", dijo, de su experiencia agrícola. "Tengo el interés y la pasión. El campo está en lo profundo de mi corazón. Quiero aprender y saber más sobre la agricultura, pero el campo y la forma de vida y las mejores personas en el campo es con lo que crecí. No soy un chico de Londres".