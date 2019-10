El gesto grosero del hijo menor de Kourtney Kardashian que enfureció a los fotógrafos en Armenia

View this post on Instagram

On behalf of my family, I would like to extend my deepest apologies to the people of Armenia for the inappropriate actions of Reign. I do not condone this type of behavior. I am dealing with this matter internally. While I was able to talk Corey out of spanking him, Reign will still have major consequences. I understand that his financial status is less than favorable at the moment, however it has always been my belief that having class and treating others with respect costs nothing. If the Armenian government seeks to ban any and all Disicks from their country, they have my full and unwavering support. (via @cutiekardashians)