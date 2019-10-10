Ed Sheeran visitó al príncipe Harry en su casa para trabajar en una campaña sobre la salud mental
Es una lucha importante par ambos.
Muestran imágenes de la casa del príncipe Harry en visita de Ed Sheeran para trabajar en una campaña por la salud mental
Un cantante y un príncipe de la realeza británica se unieron en la lucha por la salud mental y no lo veíamos venir. El príncipe Harry y Ed Sheeran están trabajando en una campaña juntos para promover la importancia de expresar tus emociones a propósito del Día Mundial de la Salud Mental, celebrado este 10 de octubre.
Así lo dieron a conocer los duques de Sussex en su perfil de Instagram al compartir un video de ambas personalidades. “Realmente emocionado hoy”, comienza el músico cuando alguien le da forma a su barba. “Voy a ir y filmar una cosa con el Príncipe Harry. (Él) me contactó para hacer un video de caridad con él, lo que va a ser bueno. Hace tiempo que lo admiro desde lejos”, expresó el intérprete de Beautiful People.
Ed Sheeran en la casa del príncipe Harry para luchar por la salud mental
Luego se ve a Ed Sheeran entrando a la casa del príncipe Harry, quien lo recibe tan carismático como siempre.
Una vez instalados, el príncipe Harry confiesa que para él es muy importante la lucha por una buena salud mental de todas las personas y que podrían escribir una canción para hablar del tema.
“Esto, para mí, es un tema y una conversación de la que simplemente no se habla lo suficiente”, dijo Harry.View this post on Instagram
“Quiero decir, la gente de todo el mundo está realmente sufriendo”, agregó el esposo de Meghan Markle y al padre de Archie, de 5 meses de edad.
Después de un momento bromeando sobre la lucha de los pelirrojos, Harry también envió un mensaje aconsejando a todos aquellos que puedan estar sufriendo de algún trastorno que afecte sus emociones.View this post on Instagram
“Chicos, este Día Mundial de la Salud Mental, comuníquense, asegúrese de que sus amigos, extraños, estén atentos a cualquier persona que pueda estar sufriendo en silencio. Estamos todos juntos en esto”, enfatizó el cantante.
Para el príncipe Harry la lucha por la salud mental es importante, ya que él mismo tuvo que atravesar mucho dolor y retos al enfrentar la muerte de su mamá, la princesa Diana, con tan solo 12 años de edad.
