Ed Sheeran visitó al príncipe Harry en su casa para trabajar en una campaña sobre la salud mental

Both Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran want to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you. There’s no need to suffer in silence – share how you’re feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer. Be willing to ask for help when you need it and know that we are all in this together. #WMHD Check out the accounts below for more resources and support: @Heads_Together @Calmzone @MentalHealthFoundation @CharityNoPanic @SamaritansCharity @YoungMindsUK @GiveUsAShoutInsta @Childline_official @LetsTalkAboutMentalHealth @Jedfoundation @Pandas_UK @Charitysane @MindCharity @TimeToChangeCampaign @RethinkMentalIllness @MentalHealthMates @ActionHappiness @MHFAEngland @DitchTheLabel @TheBlurtFoundation

Luego se ve a Ed Sheeran entrando a la casa del príncipe Harry, quien lo recibe tan carismático como siempre.

Una vez instalados, el príncipe Harry confiesa que para él es muy importante la lucha por una buena salud mental de todas las personas y que podrían escribir una canción para hablar del tema.

“Esto, para mí, es un tema y una conversación de la que simplemente no se habla lo suficiente”, dijo Harry.

“Quiero decir, la gente de todo el mundo está realmente sufriendo”, agregó el esposo de Meghan Markle y al padre de Archie, de 5 meses de edad.

Después de un momento bromeando sobre la lucha de los pelirrojos, Harry también envió un mensaje aconsejando a todos aquellos que puedan estar sufriendo de algún trastorno que afecte sus emociones.

“Chicos, este Día Mundial de la Salud Mental, comuníquense, asegúrese de que sus amigos, extraños, estén atentos a cualquier persona que pueda estar sufriendo en silencio. Estamos todos juntos en esto”, enfatizó el cantante.

Para el príncipe Harry la lucha por la salud mental es importante, ya que él mismo tuvo que atravesar mucho dolor y retos al enfrentar la muerte de su mamá, la princesa Diana, con tan solo 12 años de edad.

