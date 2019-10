Nick Carter compartió fotos de su hija recién nacida y es simplemente adorable

View this post on Instagram

To my incredibly strong wife…For 2 years I watched you endure some of the hardest things a husband could ever witness. Going through the ups and downs of pregnancy all in the hopes that just maybe, with a little help from up above, we would get to this point. I’ll never forget the moment You asked me what I wanted for my birthday, I said nothing. But deep down inside I knew what I really wanted. So on January 28th 2019 when I walked out of that bathroom with that positive test I already knew that Saoirse was coming back to us. I just want to thank you for giving me the Life, Love and family that I always wanted. You are a true Warrior and I love you. #mommy #freedom #newbaby #saoirse #saoirsereigncarter #family