Jennifer Aniston confesó haber sido víctima de Harvey Weinstein

#HarveyWeinstein former assistant claims he attempted to rape her. ➖➖➖➖➖➖ New York Times published that #RowenaChiu said the alleged assault happened in a hotel room at the Venice Film Festival during a meeting which she thought was to discuss scripts and film production. ➖➖➖➖➖➖ Weinstein has refuted Chiu's claims, saying they had a consensual relationship, which she denies. Weinstein is currently awaiting trial, which is set to begin in New York City in January. He has pleaded not guilty .