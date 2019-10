Miley Cyrus fue captada besándose con el cantante Cody Simpson

View this post on Instagram

It seems like #Mileycyrus has moved on very quickly as she was seen kissing her longtime friend #Codysimpsons. — {@Tmz_tv} — #Latest #Updates #Trendingnow #Explorepages #Explore #Themediatalks #Viralvideos #Mileycyrus #Codysimpson #Mileyraycyrus #Mileycyrusfan #Mileycirus #Mileyandliam #Mileyandlilly #Mileystewart #Hannahmontana #Celebrities