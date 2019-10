Los romances que han tenido los integrantes de BTS

View this post on Instagram

I’m in love 🥺 I mean look at his smirk, his tongue, his deadly eye contact 😍❤️ ⠀ ⠀ 190713-14 | Suga – Speak Yourself Tour in Shizuoka ー© dtownsonic #슈가 #민윤기 #윤기 #아미 #비티에스 #방탄소년단 #방탄 #BTS #ARMY #btssuga #minsuga #yoongi #agustd #minyoongi #bangtansonyeondan #bangtanboys #beyondthescene #bangtan #suga #shooky