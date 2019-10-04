Aaron Carter le pide disculpas a su hermano Nick y le afirma que lo ama
Ambos están distanciados.
Aaron Carter confesó que quiere mejorar la relación con su hermano Nick y reconoce que me dijo cosas hirientes en el pasado que dañaron su relación.
El cantante de 31 años le envió un mensaje de disculpas a su hermano de 39 en Twitter, después de que Nick solicitara una orden de restricción contra Aaron porque amenazó con hacerle daño a su esposa embarazada.
View this post on Instagram
NOthiNG Can STOp Me I StandOn My own TWO FEET and I LOVE WHO I SEE IN THIS REFLECTION. HEADED TO THE AIRPORT FOR MY SHOW IN HALIFAX NOVA SCOTIA NOTHING CAN STOP ME FROM SEEING MY FANS. I sneak Through The Border if I have too!! #SHOWTIME #MusicIsMyLife #LMG AaronCarter.Com for MEET AND GREET AND TICKET SALES. I WILL BE SELLING MY CUSTOM APPAREL IM BRINGING A LIMITED AMOUNT. SEE YOU SOON 😈
Aaron Carter me pude disculpas a su hermano Nick
"Me duele mucho que mi hermano mayor no haya hecho un esfuerzo por ser parte de mi vida durante mucho tiempo", expresó Aaron en el tuit.
"Dije cosas hirientes que nunca quise decir" aseguró.
"Amo a mi hermano, amo a mi familia y todo lo que quiero es paz y amor para todos", insistió.
Aaron Carter publicó este mensaje justo cuando Nick y su esposa Lauren le dieron la bienvenida a su segundo hijo, una niña hermosa que acompañará a su hermanito Odin de tres años de edad.
Pero él siempre ha negado que hubiese querido hacerle daño a Nick. "Nunca he tenido pensamientos de causarle dolor a alguien", afirmó en redes sociales. "Me dolió leer eso porque si ellos realmente me conocieran, nunca hubiesen intentado usar eso como una táctica para controlarme", dijo Aaron refiriéndose a la orden de restricción.
View this post on Instagram
We all go though ups and downs in our lives. I always try to stay true to who I am and what I stand for. Identifying with myself was the hardest and most gratifying journey I’ve endured. I have so much to be thankful for and my life has changed in so many ways. I can’t wait to have a family of my own and keep doing what I love. It’s because of you guys that my dreams have come true again I wouldn’t have my life back if it wasn’t for you. #Blessed #løvëtour 📸 @dawnnicolexo