Aaron Carter le pide disculpas a su hermano Nick y le afirma que lo ama

Ambos están distanciados.

Por Carmen Urdaneta

Aaron Carter confesó que quiere mejorar la relación con su hermano Nick y reconoce que me  dijo cosas hirientes en el pasado que dañaron su relación.

El cantante de 31 años le envió un mensaje de disculpas a su hermano de 39 en Twitter, después de que Nick solicitara una orden de restricción contra Aaron porque amenazó con hacerle daño a su esposa embarazada.

"Me duele mucho que mi hermano mayor no haya hecho un esfuerzo por ser parte de mi vida durante mucho tiempo", expresó Aaron en el tuit.

"Dije cosas hirientes que nunca quise decir" aseguró.

"Amo a mi hermano, amo a mi familia y todo lo que quiero es paz y amor para todos", insistió.

Aaron Carter publicó este mensaje justo cuando Nick y su esposa Lauren le dieron la bienvenida a su segundo hijo, una niña hermosa que acompañará a su hermanito Odin de tres años de edad.

Pero él siempre ha negado que hubiese querido hacerle daño a Nick. "Nunca he tenido pensamientos de causarle dolor a alguien", afirmó en redes sociales. "Me dolió leer eso porque si ellos realmente me conocieran, nunca hubiesen intentado usar eso como una táctica para controlarme", dijo Aaron refiriéndose a la orden de restricción.

