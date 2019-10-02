La tensión entre Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton aumenta de nuevo por una asistente personal
La relación de Meghan y Kate ha entrado en tensión nuevamente.
La relación entre las duquesas de Sussex, Meghan Markle, y de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, ha estado en tensión una vez más por una asistente.
Se trata de Clara Madden, una joven de 32 años, quien trabajaba para los duques de Cambridge, pero según revelan algunos medios británicos, Meghan “se la robó” a Kate.
Clara ingresó a la familia real hace muchos años, y se dice que su relación con el príncipe William y su esposa era tan cercana que en 2014 cuando fueron de gira a Nueva Zelanda, los duques conocieron a los padres de la joven.
Sin embargo, antes de la boda de Meghan y Harry, Clara pasó a trabajar con ellos y fue nombrada gerente de proyectos de los duques de Sussex.
Además, Clara tuvo un papel importante en la boda de Meghan y Harry, y es que en el video que compartieron por su aniversario, se pudo ver a la joven entregándole el ramo de novia a la exactriz antes de entrar a la capilla.
Esto no tendría nada contenta a Kate, especialmente porque no es la primera vez que algo así ocurre, pues en julio se conoció que una de las directoras de la Royal Foundation, Natalie Campbell, quien trabajaba junto a Kate, William, Meghan y Harry, terminó trabajando solo con los duques de Sussex al separar las casas.
