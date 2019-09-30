El increíble anillo de compromiso de la princesa Beatriz estuvo inspirado por la reina Isabel
Los seguidores de la realeza se preparan para otra hermosa boda
Desde el anuncio de compromiso de la princesa Beatriz con el magnate italiano Edoardo Mapellu Mozzi, el mundo solo habla de la próxima boda real y, por supuesto, del increíble anillo de compromiso.
El anillo de tres diamantes se reveló en todo su esplendor cuando se anunció el compromiso de Beatriz con Edoardo hace un par de días.
Un experto le dijo al Daily Mail que el anillo de diamantes y platino de 3.5 quilates, con un enorme diamante central flanqueado por cuatro gemas más pequeñas de talla baguette, probablemente se inspiró en la abuela de Beatriz, la Reina Isabel II.
Señaló que el anillo de estilo art deco es muy similar al del monarca, que ella ha usado desde que se comprometió con el Príncipe Felipe en 1947.
Al igual que Beatriz, también presenta un gran diamante central y una banda de platino con diamantes más pequeños.
Felipe hizo el anillo especialmente diseñado para Elizabeth, usando gemas de una tiara perteneciente a su madre, la Princesa Alicia de Battenburg.
Edoardo trabajó en estrecha colaboración con el joyero Shan Leane en el diseño del anillo de Beatrice, que se estima que costó alrededor de £ 100,000 ( 122,000 dólares). El diseño ha sido descrito como "fusión victoriana y art déco".
La noticia del compromiso de Beatrice llega casi dos años después de que la princesa Eugenia se comprometiera con Jack Brooksbank, quien propuso cuando los dos estaban en Nicaragua con un anillo de compromiso con un raro zafiro Padparadscha de color naranja rosado.