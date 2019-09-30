El increíble anillo de compromiso de la princesa Beatriz estuvo inspirado por la reina Isabel

View this post on Instagram

A nod to Granny 💍 Princess Beatrice’s engagement ring is very like the Queen’s. Beatrice, 31, who is engaged to property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 34, showed the stunning ring which is 'filled with personal and sentimental signifiers' in the official photographs taken by sister Princess Eugenie. It is a fusion of Victorian and Art Deco designs and is accompanied by two additional matching bands in the distinctive Shaun Leane design hand. ‘Princess Beatrice's is a beautiful engagement ring with a round brilliant cut diamond flanked by 4 baguette-cut diamonds.,' said London Jeweller, Susannah Lovis. ‘It is breath-taking particularly because all you can see is diamonds and the platinum band is hidden. It appears to be around 3.5 carats and would probably have cost in the region of £100,000.' The ring was crafted in hand in the Shaun Leane Mayfair atelier and is set with excellent cut diamonds of the highest colour and clarity, of which all are GIA certified and ethically sourced. The bespoke experience began with a detailed and personal consultation with the groom. Consequently, the design is filled with personal and sentimental signifiers for the couple and unique to them. Shaun Leane says of the design: 'I am so honoured Edoardo chose to work with me to design the engagement ring for Princess Beatrice and to have been involved in this special moment in their lives.' He added: 'The bespoke experience was a beautiful journey from imagining the design with Edoardo to the crafting of the rings. Being able to incorporate both Edoardo and Princess Beatrice's characters into the design has resulted in a unique ring that represents their love and lives entwining. This is very on trend as we are coming up to the 100 year anniversary of art deco and it is set to be THE trend for 2020.' #royalwedding #princessbeatrice