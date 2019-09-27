El mensaje que Michelle Obama le dedicó a Meghan Markle por su lucha para empoderar a las mujeres

View this post on Instagram

For her second outfit of the day, Meghan wore a black sleeveless jumpsuit by Everlane featuring a V neckline and a fabric belt tied around her waist. She wore it in a behind-the-scenes video from the cover shoot of her guest-edited issue of British Vogue. This time, the duchess wore the look with her hair in a slick bun, revealing a pair of gold drop earrings by Gas Bijoux. She completed the ensemble with black Manolo Blahnik pumps. 🖤