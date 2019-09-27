Estás viendo:

El mensaje que Michelle Obama le dedicó a Meghan Markle por su lucha para empoderar a las mujeres

La exprimera dama aseguró que Meghan es una inspiración para muchos.

Por Roxana Peña

Michelle Obama es una fiel seguidora de las acciones de la duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, así lo demostró con su última publicación en Instagram.

Y es que la exprimera dama no dudó en demostrar su admiración por la esposa del príncipe Harry y su importante labor para ayudar a mujeres y niñas de todo el mundo.

“Gracias a mi amiga, Su Alteza Real La Duquesa de Sussex @sussexroyal, una líder reflexiva que está rompiendo el molde y haciendo que nuestro mundo sea mejor”, dijo la esposa de Barack Obama en una imagen en la que aparece Meghan durante de una de sus labores.

 

Además, destacó que la integrante de la realeza es una inspiración. “Ya sea reuniéndose con nuestros líderes de @ObamaFoundation o ayudando a niñas de todo el mundo a buscar la educación que se merecen, ella es una inspiración para muchos”.

Durante su llegada a África, Meghan ofreció un discurso dirigido a las niñas de allí y de todo el mundo en el que demostraba su apoyo como miembro de la familia real.

“Mientras estoy aquí con mi esposo como miembro de la familia real, quiero que sepan de mí que estoy aquí con ustedes como madre, como esposa, como mujer, como mujer de color y como su hermana”, dijo la duquesa en su discurso.

 

Durante su gira Meghan también ha participado en eventos que buscan el empoderamiento femenino.

