Los lujosos zarcillos de oro de 24 quilates que Meghan Markle usó en Sudáfrica
Se veía hermosa.
Los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, se encuentran actualmente en una gira oficial por África, la primera desde que nació su hijo Archie. De hecho, el pequeño los acompaña en este viaje y ha sido la sensación entre todos los seguidores de la realeza.
Meghan Markle, de 38 años, tuvo su primera salida en solitario durante esta gira y acudió a un evento de mujeres empresarias, dándole un mensaje de empoderamiento a todas.
Pero en Cape Town, Sudáfrica, impactó no solo por su carisma y dulzura sino por el look que lució en el lugar, muy distinto a los trajes anchos que había vestido anteriormente.
Los zarcillos lujosos de Meghan Markle
La duquesa vistió un traje enterizo color negro, sin mangas y de cuello en V con el que se veía hermosa. Llevó el cabello recogido en un moño y en cuanto a los accesorios, complementó su apariencia con unas joyas hermosas.
The Duchess kept things businesslike but comfortable for her afternoon engagements at Woodstock Exchange & Mothers2Mothers. Jumpsuit: Everlane Earrings: GAS Bijoux Bracelet: Zofia Day Heels: Manolo Blahnik Another engagement, another exceptional repeat look! The Duchess chose to wear the chic and comfortable Everlane jumpsuit that she previously wore for the British Vogue Cover shoot over the summer. The lightweight Japanese Go Weave Jumpsuit ($120) has a front & back v-neck and removable tie-waist belt. The 100% triacetate fabric is lightweight, has a beautiful drape and is wrinkle-resistant. It is available in sizes 00 – 16 and in four colors – red, blue, brown & black. It was a perfect piece to go from a businessy engagement to one where Meghan would be getting up and down from the floor and playing with babies. Meghan added a touch of flair to her look with her statement Gourmette earrings from GAS Bijoux. Meghan first wore these stunners during the Royal Tour of Morocco earlier this year. I personally love these on her and especially with slicked-back hairstyles. Swipe to see a gorgeous side-by-side of Meghan in these bold earrings. She also added a touch of sparkle with her Zofia Day Open diamond cuff which was part of the enviable Gold Bracelet Stack worn for the Smart Works Launch. As ever, trusty Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps in black suede were a dependable and chic shoe-choice. This is currently a top contender for my favorite look of #SussexRoyalTour South Africa! What do you think?
Lo que más llamó la atención fue el par de zarcillos de oro de 24 quilates que usó, de disco tejido de la marca Gas Bijoux fabricados en Francia.
En sus manos llevó un anillo con un cristal turquesa hecho por Jennifer Meyer, reseñó PopSugar y añadió a su look un brazalete de diamantes de Zofia Day.
En cada evento al que ha asistido en su gira por África, ha usado poco maquillaje, manteniendo un look siempre natural.
Ladies who launch! This afternoon in the Woodstock district of Cape Town, The Duchess of Sussex joined inspiring female entrepreneurs who shared their passion for ideas, technology and making a positive social impact. Each of the women shared amazing stories of how they started in business, the journey they’ve been on – successes and struggles – but also their ambitions for the future. Female empowerment and championing women’s rights is a key focus for The Duchess. By taking small actions we can make a big difference. Thank you to the inspiring women The Duchess met today, who are setting this example every day through their dedication and determination. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images / Sussex Royal
Mientras tanto, los duques de Sussex continúan su gira por el continente africano como toda una familia junto a su hijo Archie de cuatro meses.