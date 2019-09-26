Los lujosos zarcillos de oro de 24 quilates que Meghan Markle usó en Sudáfrica

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess kept things businesslike but comfortable for her afternoon engagements at Woodstock Exchange & Mothers2Mothers. Jumpsuit: Everlane Earrings: GAS Bijoux Bracelet: Zofia Day Heels: Manolo Blahnik Another engagement, another exceptional repeat look! The Duchess chose to wear the chic and comfortable Everlane jumpsuit that she previously wore for the British Vogue Cover shoot over the summer. The lightweight Japanese Go Weave Jumpsuit ($120) has a front & back v-neck and removable tie-waist belt. The 100% triacetate fabric is lightweight, has a beautiful drape and is wrinkle-resistant. It is available in sizes 00 – 16 and in four colors – red, blue, brown & black. It was a perfect piece to go from a businessy engagement to one where Meghan would be getting up and down from the floor and playing with babies. Meghan added a touch of flair to her look with her statement Gourmette earrings from GAS Bijoux. Meghan first wore these stunners during the Royal Tour of Morocco earlier this year. I personally love these on her and especially with slicked-back hairstyles. Swipe to see a gorgeous side-by-side of Meghan in these bold earrings. She also added a touch of sparkle with her Zofia Day Open diamond cuff which was part of the enviable Gold Bracelet Stack worn for the Smart Works Launch. As ever, trusty Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps in black suede were a dependable and chic shoe-choice. This is currently a top contender for my favorite look of #SussexRoyalTour South Africa! What do you think?