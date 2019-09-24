Estás viendo:

El apasionado beso de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry en África

La gira por este continente muestra la pareja relajada y feliz.

Por Celalba Yamarte

No solo el baile de Meghan Markle ha sido uno de los momentos memorables de la gira por África junto a su esposo, el príncipe Harry. Un apasionado beso reveló el buen estado del matrimonio de los Duques de Sussex, quienes no dudaron en mostrar su amor y complicidad al mundo.

La agenda de este martes 24 de septiembre comenzó con una visita a Monwabisi Beach en Ciudad del Cabo, que tampoco incluyó a su hijo Archie. Ambos lucieron bastante informales y relajados saludando a los presentes y mostrándose felices de estar allí.

El look de Meghan Markle  

Para la primera actividad del martes, Meghan Markle abandonó el vestido y de nuevo se colocó unos jeanes. La esposa del príncipe Harry utilizó vaqueros negros, una camisa blanca y una chaqueta de jeans, con un bolso, estilo bandolero, de color verde militar.

Allí fueron recibidos por representantes de la organización no gubernamental Waves for Chance, que ayuda a jóvenes en situación de riesgo a través de la práctica del surf y prestando servicios para su bienestar mental. Al finalizar, de nuevo fueron despedidos con bailes típicos.

Enamorados de África

El príncipe Harry se mostró emocionado por este viaje, que lo acerca al legado de su madre, la princesa Diana. “Esta gira por África está siendo fantástica. Amo este lugar y conocer a la gente, la energía, la diversión, la positividad, el optimismo y la esperanza frente a tan increíble adversidad”, dijo a los medios presentes.

