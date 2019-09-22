Kate Middleton podría imitar a Camilla Parker y rechazar el título que se le dio a la princesa Diana
La duquesa de Cambridge se le daría el famoso título utilizado por Diana una vez que el príncipe Carlos sea rey
Kate Middleton, duquesa de Cambridge recibió varios títulos cuando se casó con el príncipe William en 2011, incluido el estilo de la condesa de Strathearn cuando está en Escocia y Lady Carrickfergus cuando está en Irlanda del Norte.
Como esposa del segundo en la línea del trono, Kate puede esperar recibir más títulos cuando William avance en la línea de sucesión, pero puede negarse a tomar el nombre de Princesa de Gales, una vez en poder de la Princesa Diana. La experta real Imogen Llyod-Webber le dijo a People Now: "En este momento, si conociera a Kate, primero la llamaría Su Alteza Real y luego la llamaría señora".
View this post on Instagram
To further her research and engagement with the Early Years sector, The Duchess of Cambridge visited Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre to meet with the Southwark Family Nurse Partnership team and highlight the valuable work that they do. Swipe to see more about their work: 2-3. The Family Nurse Partnership (FNP) is a voluntary home visiting programme for first-time parents aged 24 and under. Parents are partnered with a specially trained family nurse who visits them regularly, from early pregnancy until their child is two. The Duchess met the team at Sunshine House to discuss the FNP programme and its impact on clients and communities, and hear more about the strategic direction and development of the programme in England. 4-5. The Duchess met mothers who have been through the FNP programme to understand how the programme has helped them and their children. The programme supports young mums to have a healthy pregnancy, improve their child's health and development, and reach their goals and aspirations. Multiple rigorous evaluations show it has a long-term positive impact on child outcomes. FNP is delivered in around 70 areas across England and each local team is made up of specially trained family nurse supervisors, family nurses, and quality support officers. 6-7. FNP in Southwark is delivered by Evelina London, of which The Duchess is Patron. As part of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, Evelina London is a major children’s hospital and provider of community services. From health visitors and school nurses to specialist treatment for children with long-term health conditions, Evelina London’s community services care for children and families across the boroughs of Lambeth and Southwark — thank you to everyone that came out to greet The Duchess of Cambridge today! 📷 Kensington Palace / PA
"En algún momento, William se convertirá en Príncipe de Gales. En ese momento está la pregunta, ¿Kate elegirá ser llamada Princesa de Gales? Camilla es en realidad la Princesa de Gales, pero, debido a Diana, optó por ser la duquesa de Cornwall" señaló Imogen.
La duquesa de Cornualles optó por no ser conocida como la Princesa de Gales debido al gran amor del público hacia la difunta princesa Diana, favoreciendo en cambio uno de los títulos secundarios.
La razón por la que el príncipe William esperó tanto para proponerle matrimonio a Kate Middleton
La relación entre William y Kate no siempre fue la mejor
Kate puede elegir convertirse en la próxima duquesa de Cornualles o adoptar el estilo de la duquesa de Rothesay o la condesa de Chester. Sin embargo, la duquesa de Cambridge puede optar por rendir un conmovedor homenaje a Diana y ser conocida como la princesa de Gales.