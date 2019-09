La verdad detrás de la salida de estos actores de Grey’s Anatomy

View this post on Instagram

“No! Hell to the NO! Let me go! Here I am on the Number One show in America, the highest paid Negro on this damn show and I still gotta get shot???! No, let me go! Let me GO! I’m serious! I agreed to play a Doctor to stop getting shot in movies and now this??? There is another hole in my body that I wasn’t born with and my pain and discomfort has to be the cliffhanger for 3 Seasons in a row??? Nah!” 😎 #DrPrestonBurke #GreysAnatomy #IsaiahWashington 🇺🇸cc: @ricatari @tangiebmoore