La dura exigencia física que enfrentó Jennifer Aniston para poder quedarse con el papel de Rachel en Friends

View this post on Instagram

Follow @buythestreets for daily posts of fashion and outft inspiration! ⠀ Twenty-five years after the premiere of ‘Friends,’ Rachel Green’s style is having a fashion resurgence. ⁣ ⁣ The fashion-fixated character, famously played by Jennifer Aniston, epitomized Nineties style and has spurred trends this year, including her signature minibags — by far, the biggest handbag trend of 2019.⁣ ⁣ Few TV characters have captured — and sustained — fashion influence quite like Rachel Green (and Aniston’s ubiquitous @mrchrismcmillan-created “Rachel haircut”), is in the ranks of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw from “Sex and the City,” and Leighton Meester and Blake Lively’s Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen, respectively, from “Gossip Girl.” ⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio to see the character's most iconic looks. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @laylailchi . . . . . . #wwdfashion #friends #rachelgreen ⠀ Source: @wwd #buythestreets