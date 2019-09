Cardi B habría pertenecido a una peligrosa pandilla, según testimonio del rapero Tekashi

View this post on Instagram

Everybody want to look good ,everybody want to look sharp but to go where ? How genius is it to put fashion and charity together ?ITS FUCKING GENIUS ! And one more small little thing… @shaunking don’t get the credit he deserves.He go so hard for minorities ,communities and advocates so much for voting for @badgalriri to honor him and put that light on him that he deserves is a amazing and beautiful thing !