Aaron Carter amenazó con matar a la esposa embarazada de Nick Carter y él logró una orden de restricción

View this post on Instagram

Nick Carter has gotten a restraining order to be protected from his brother Aaron Carter! The restraining order is said to protect Nick Carter and family members including his wife and their unborn child. Nick Carter released a statement saying, “"In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child." #nickcarter #aaroncarter #celebrity #news #celebritynews #celeb #celebbelle Images: Getty