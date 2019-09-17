Experta asegura que Kate Middleton pronto anunciaría su cuarto embarazo
Podría darle un hermanito a George, Charlotte y Louis.
Desde hace varias semanas corre el rumor del cuarto embarazo de Kate Middleton, y ahora una experta real enfatiza en que hay señales que afirman que la duquesa de Cambridge espera otro hijo.
De acuerdo a la experta real Aranzazu Santos López, hay varias señales que afirman que Kate está embarazada y que pronto anunciaría su estado.
“Tengo dos pistas que me hacen pensar que Kate está embarazada. Nos encantaría que eso se confirmara”, expresó, de acuerdo a lo reseñado por Express.
View this post on Instagram
The experiences we gain during our earliest years influences who we become as people. They influence how we interact in school, in work and in society and, ultimately how we bring up our own children. Whether it is planting 🌳 exploring 🔍 digging ⛏ creating 🎨 or playing; quality time spent outside provides children with the perfect environment to form those positive relationships with the people in their lives and the world around them. There is a well-known proverb – that it takes a village to raise a child – everyone here represents an integral part of that very village. By coming together, having fun, learning and experiencing new things, we can all impart life-long benefits on our children. The Duchess of Cambridge, at the #BacktoNature festival at @rhswisley 🍂 which celebrates the value of communities to our wellbeing and marks the culmination of the RHS garden project. 🎥 Footage courtesy of @the_rhs
El supuesto cuarto embarazo de Kate Middleton
“¿Cuáles son esas pistas? Mira estas imágenes recientes del día de regreso a la escuela. Mira el cabello de Kate. Tiene un aire diferente. Mechas o color nuevo, aún no lo sabemos, pero es más claro, como un rubio oscuro. Cada vez que la duquesa de Cambridge cambia su aspecto, anuncia que está embarazada en pocos días”, explicó la experta.
View this post on Instagram
Just one week to go until The King’s Cup ⛵️🏆 Today we’re excited to reveal the ambassadors representing each of the eight charities benefitting from the Regatta. These are: The Duke of Cambridge, representing @childbereavementuk The Duchess of Cambridge, representing The Royal Foundation’s Early Years programme Bear Grylls, representing @tusk_org Fara Williams, representing @centrepointuk Dan Snow, representing @ldnairamb John Bishop, representing @actiononaddiction Katie Thistleton, representing @_place2be Helen Glover, representing @afnccf The ambassadors will skipper each of the eight boats, with the winning team awarded The King’s Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes’ Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920. Their Royal Highnesses hope that The King’s Cup will become an annual event, bringing greater awareness to the wider benefits of sport, whist also raising support and funds for the causes that The Duke and Duchess support.
La comentarista continuó: “Y tengo otra pista. La agenda de Kate está cerrada. Se tomará un tiempo libre, lo que podría significar que está embarazada, considerando que sus embarazos anteriores han sido complicados”.
Ella agregó: “Tenemos que esperar, pero sin duda nos encantaría confirmar que está embarazada nuevamente”.
View this post on Instagram
The Duchess of Cambridge is supporting a new UK-wide drive to help children connect with nature 🍃 as the next generation takes environmental action into their own hands. Backyard Nature aims to build an army of young nature guardians across the UK and help them protect wildlife on their doorstep 🦋🐛🦉 galvanising communities and empowering the children that live in them to act as nature guardians for their patch, no matter how small. The Duchess of Cambridge said: “Spending time in nature can play a pivotal role in helping children grow up to become happy, healthy adults. The great outdoors provides an open playground for children to have fun and learn life-long skills — from balance and coordination to empathy and creativity — with their friends, their parents, their carers, or their family members. I hope the Backyard Nature campaign inspires children, families and communities to get outside and engage with nature, wherever they live.” The Backyard Nature campaign has committed to encourage and support a million hours spent in the outdoors, encouraging children to connect with the environment and take action. Visit @BackyardNatUK to find out more and sign up to be a nature guardian. 📷 Kensington Palace #BackyardNature
Kate presentó una nueva apariencia mientras acompañaba a su hijo mayor George y su hija Charlotte a la escuela a principios de este mes. La duquesa de Cambridge lucía un peinado corto con reflejos más claros que su tono habitual.
En las primeras etapas del embarazo con el Príncipe George en 2013, Kate cambió su peinado agregando un flequillo mientras que al esperar que el Príncipe Louis en 2017 volvió a cortarse el pelo.
Solo queda esperar para ver si se confirma la dulce espera de los duques de Cambridge, quienes ya tienen tres hijos.