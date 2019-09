Miley Cyrus y Kaitlynn Carter se visten iguales en una cita y demuestran que su relación está más fuerte que nunca

View this post on Instagram

“If one more person calls #MileyCyrus and #KaitlynnCarter ‘gal pals,’ I’m gonna scream,” writes @jillgutowitz for @glamourmag. “Here’s what we’re not gonna do: We’re not going to say Cyrus (who has made it clear, multiple times, that she identifies as queer) ‘can’t be tamed,’ call her a ‘wild child,’ or conflate women who love women to feral animals.”