La Reina Isabel está furiosa por esta foto de Camilla Parker en traje de baño en Italia

The Queen and The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay today attended the Braemar Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park. Traditional pipe bands and Highland dancers performed at the event, and competitions included tossing the caber, hammer throwing and tug of war. While there have been gatherings at Braemar for the past 900 years, the event has been run in its present form since 1832. The Queen is Chieftain of the Braemar Gathering.