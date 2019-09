La reina Isabel otorgará un poder especial al príncipe Carlos sin hacerlo rey

View this post on Instagram

The Duke of Rothesay, as The Prince of Wales is known when in Scotland, recently attended the 150th Glenisla Highland Games in Angus. Organised by the Glenisla Highland and Friendly Society, the Games aim to preserve the language, music, games and dress of the Highlands of Scotland. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 The event delivers a traditional programme, including piping, Highland Dancing, heavy athletics and tug o’ war. During HRH’s visit, The Duke watched the opening parade led by the Dundee City Pipe Band and met committee members, competitors and spectators.