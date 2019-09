Las señales que delatan el cuarto embarazo de Kate Middleton

View this post on Instagram

“She’s so cute. I could take you home!” 💖 This is so adorable. Catherine loves babies.. Look how she danced with her 😭 🌿 Today The Duchess of Cambridge opened the #BacktoNature play garden at @rhswisley and attended the Back to Nature festival, which celebrates the value of communities to our wellbeing and marks the culmination of the RHS garden project 🍂 • • • #royalfamily#royals#queen#princewilliam#dukeofcambridge#katemiddleton#duchessofcambridge##princegeorge#princesscharlotte#princelouis#cambridgesvideos by @cambridgesvideos