Jennifer López podría ser nominada al Oscar gracias a su interpretación en "Hustlers"

View this post on Instagram

Wish I could have brought all 100 million of you to the @hustlersmovie premiere. I am so lucky for each and every one of you. ❤️❤️❤️ Loved hanging with our giveaway winner, @julissacontreras_19 and her friend Lola!✨ Stay in touch with me at +1 (305) 690-0379 and look for more special moments like this!!!