Critican a revista por cambiar la imagen de Jennifer Aniston al retocar en "exceso" estas fotos

Long before the now-iconic “Rachel,” Jennifer Aniston actually cut hair on her own. “I cut hair for 10 bucks in junior high. I could probably cut your hair,” she tells @KerryBombe in our October beauty issue. Her longtime friend and hairstylist, @mrchrismcmillan, begs to differ. 😂 More on Jen's big beauty risks at the link in bio. | Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm