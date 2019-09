Angelina Jolie quiere adoptar a otro niño para curar su tristeza por la partida de Maddox

View this post on Instagram

Maddox is all grown up! ⁠👨‍🎓 _⁠ Angelina Jolie dropped her oldest son Maddox off at Yonsei University in South Korea where the incoming freshman will reportedly study biochemistry. | May 02, 2003 | 📷: Carmen Valdes / @ron_galella | #GettyEntertainment ⁠ _⁠ Click the link in our bio for more!